Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin TV news anchor Neena Pacholke dead after apparent suicide

News 9 WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin says it 'will miss her greatly'

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). 

A Wisconsin TV news station says it is "absolutely devastated" after one of its morning anchors – who was described as having a "big heart and a contagious smile" – passed away suddenly over the weekend. 

Neena Pacholke, a 27-year-old weekday anchor at WAOW in Wausau, died after committing suicide, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times. 

"She was just like a little ball of sunshine, and her smile was massive," Pacholke said to the newspaper. "And she could just make you feel like you were the most important person, whether she knew you for five minutes or her whole life. ... We would be out at coffee and someone would recognize her, and she would lighten them up the way she’s made me feel the last 27 years." 

FLORIDA PARENTS SOUND ALARM ON MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS AFTER TEEN DAUGHTER COMMITS SUICIDE 

WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke died from apparent suicide.

WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke died from apparent suicide.

Pacholke, a former University of South Florida women’s basketball player, was engaged at the time of her death, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing her sister. 

"Our prayers are with the Pacholke family during this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts," USF women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez wrote on Twitter. 

BACK-TO-SCHOOL MENTAL HEALTH: HOW TO CHECK IN WITH YOUR KIDS BEFORE PUTTING THEM ON THE SCHOOL BUS 

WAOW, in a statement, said "Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor passed away suddenly Saturday. 

"The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well," it added. "Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly." 

WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke said her current job "has brought me completely out of my comfort zone and I have loved every second of it."

WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke said her current job "has brought me completely out of my comfort zone and I have loved every second of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On her personal website, Neena Pacholke wrote that her morning co-anchor and midday anchor job "has brought me completely out of my comfort zone and I have loved every second of it, including that 2 a.m. alarm clock! 

"Getting to start thousands of people's days each weekday morning in central Wisconsin is a privilege and something I don't take lightly," she said. "They rely on us for the breaking news happening in our area in addition to counting on my co-anchor and I to bring laughter into living rooms to start the day right!" 