Wisconsin TV news anchor Neena Pacholke dead after apparent suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Wisconsin TV news station says it is "absolutely devastated" after one of its morning anchors – who was described as having a "big heart and a contagious smile" – passed away suddenly over the weekend.

Neena Pacholke, a 27-year-old weekday anchor at WAOW in Wausau, died after committing suicide, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times.

"She was just like a little ball of sunshine, and her smile was massive," Pacholke said to the newspaper. "And she could just make you feel like you were the most important person, whether she knew you for five minutes or her whole life. ... We would be out at coffee and someone would recognize her, and she would lighten them up the way she’s made me feel the last 27 years."

Pacholke, a former University of South Florida women’s basketball player, was engaged at the time of her death, the Tampa Bay Times reported, citing her sister.

"Our prayers are with the Pacholke family during this extremely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts," USF women's basketball coach Jose Fernandez wrote on Twitter.

WAOW, in a statement, said "Neena Pacholke, our beloved morning anchor passed away suddenly Saturday.

"The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well," it added. "Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly."

On her personal website, Neena Pacholke wrote that her morning co-anchor and midday anchor job "has brought me completely out of my comfort zone and I have loved every second of it, including that 2 a.m. alarm clock!

"Getting to start thousands of people's days each weekday morning in central Wisconsin is a privilege and something I don't take lightly," she said. "They rely on us for the breaking news happening in our area in addition to counting on my co-anchor and I to bring laughter into living rooms to start the day right!"