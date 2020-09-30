Wisconsin school worker is jailed for exposing herself to student

A Wisconsin school staffer accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old student was sentenced to six months in jail last week, with a judge calling her "the nightmare of every parent."

Courtney Roznowski, 32, pleaded no contest to one count of exposing intimate parts to a child, WLUK-TV reported. Under a plea deal, the most serious charge of sexual assault was dropped because she was not a Green Bay School District employee when she had sex with the Southwest High School student she met while employed there.

"You are, frankly, the nightmare of every parent. Because what a parent assumes is that their child is in safe environment with trusting people," Judge Donald Zuidmulder said. "And whatever punishment I impose on you, I assume that the humiliation and embarrassment you’ve caused your mother and father is more punishment that you will carry than what I could impose on you."

In addition to jail, Roznowski was placed on probation for three years and ordered to write an apology letter to staff at the high school and another to every school district superintendent in the county.

In a statement to the judge, she admitted wrongdoing.

“While I did not initiate the relationship, I should have put an end to it once I realized that the messages being sent to me were from a student at the school," she said.

The student admitted the sexual relationship and told police: "Well, it is every kid's dream to do a teacher,” according to WLUK-TV.