Wisconsin
Wisconsin police commend officer who saved unconscious woman from a river

Officer Zac Becker jumped in the river shortly after midnight after locating the woman

By Paul Best | Fox News
The Eau Claire Police Department in western Wisconsin is commending an officer for saving an unconscious woman from a river in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Officer Zac Becker was approached by a man shortly after midnight who said that his girlfriend was missing and was last seen walking near a bridge, the department said. 

As Becker checked out the area, he heard splashing in the water and located the man's girlfriend unconscious floating in the middle of the river, so he jumped in to save her. 

ACCIDENTAL DROWNING A CONCERN AS THE PANDEMIC POSTPONED SWIMMING LESSONS FOR SOME

Eau Claire Police Department officer Zac Becker is being praised for jumping into a river in the early hours of Sunday morning and likely saving an unconscious woman from drowning. 

Eau Claire Police Department officer Zac Becker is being praised for jumping into a river in the early hours of Sunday morning and likely saving an unconscious woman from drowning.  (Eau Claire Police Department)

Becker held on to the woman and waited for other officers to arrive to help carry the woman up the river bank. EMS personnel eventually got to the scene and treated the woman, who was then semi-conscious.

"We commend Officer Becker’s quick actions which likely saved her life," the Eau Claire Police Department said in a social media post on Monday. 

As the summer months get into full swing, the water can be a dangerous place. Just days before Becker saved this woman in Wisconsin, a police officer in Massachusetts tragically drowned while trying to save a 14-year-old boy. 

Worcester Police Department Officer Emmanuel Familia responded with other officers to a report of multiple teens struggling to stay afloat in a pond on Friday afternoon. Two of the teens were rescued, but Familia and the third boy never surfaced. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

