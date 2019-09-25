Wisconsin man killed when tree branch falls on tent during hunting trip

A Wisconsin man was reportedly killed last Wednesday when lightning struck a tree and a branch fell on his tent while on a hunting trip in Idaho.

"It's been rough," Lee Mostowik, friend and soccer teammate, said of Chris Perow, 33, according to Fox 6. "He was excited to go and spend some time out there."

KENTUCKY GIRL DIES ON 9TH BIRTHDAY IN 'FREAK ACCIDENT' AFTER BIKE HANDLE BRAKE SEVERS ARTERY

Perow, from Waukesha County, Wis., married his wife in June and had two sons, aged 1 and 7.

He died instantly in his sleep, Fox 6 reported. "There was no suffering," his GoFundMe page said.

"Chris was the most amazing husband and the most amazing father to our two little boys,” Lauren Perow told Fox 6. “Our time together as a family has been cut far too short and our world is completely shattered."

Perow, who owned a concrete and landscaping business, reportedly didn’t have life insurance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Chris was always the one that would be there for you," Mostowik said, Fox 6 reported. "You could call him up and he'd be like, 'What do you need?' We're trying to get through this together."

Perow was on the hunting trip with his brother-in-law.