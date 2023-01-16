Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin man dead after crashing car during police chase

The WI man fled a traffic stop after officers smelled marijuana in his car

Associated Press
A driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car, a sheriff said.

A Jefferson County deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a news release.

The deputy smelled marijuana and asked the driver to step out of the car, but the man fled from the scene, Milbrath said.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle but then spotted smoke and found the suspect vehicle had crashed near Fort Atkinson and appeared to have rolled over several times, the sheriff said.

A Wisconsin man has been reported dead after attempting to flee police.

Deputies checked the condition of the man but were unable to find a pulse, Milbrath said.

The driver was alone in the car, he said.

Fort Atkinson is about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.