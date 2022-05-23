Wisconsin couple stabs, fatally shoots black bear that attacked them in their home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin couple killed a black bear that attacked them inside their home Friday night after the animal busted through a window, authorities said.

Deputies responded just after 11 p.m. to the Medford home, where the husband and wife told them that they defended themselves against the bear with a kitchen knife and a gun while their children were asleep in their bedrooms, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The couple said that they noticed the bear was eating from the bird feeder outside their home and opened a window to yell at it to go away.

But instead of scaring the bear off, the couple said the animal charged at the home and broke through the window. Inside the home, the bear immediately attacked the couple, who suffered "numerous bites and injuries," the sheriff's office said.

US SOLDIER KILLED IN BEAR ATTACK AT ALASKA BASE IDENTIFIED

The couple stabbed the bear with a kitchen knife as it attacked until the husband could retrieve his firearm. The husband said he shot the bear dead inside the home.

The husband and wife were treated for their injuries and released. Their children were unharmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bear was an adult female and appeared to have a cub that was spotted fleeing as the adult bear charged the house, the sheriff’s office said. It was unclear what happened to the cub.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources took possession of the bear for testing.