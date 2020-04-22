Wisconsin says 19 people have coronavirus after voting or working at polls on election day

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wisconsin health officials say 19 people involved in election day activities this month have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 19 either voted in person or worked at polling sites on April 7, but there is "no way to know with certainty" if they contracted the coronavirus there or somewhere else, a Wisconsin Department of Health Services official told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday.

The election, which included a presidential primary as well as a state Supreme Court race and local offices, took place after a legal struggle between Democrats and Republicans.

A day before the election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered that it be delayed and shifted to all-mail voting, only to be overturned when Republican legislative leaders won an appeal in the state's conservative-controlled Supreme Court.

In Milwaukee, officials are still gathering information from about 70 percent of people who have tested positive since the election and hope to issue a full report later this week, city Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says.

State health officials warned of an expected increase in infections from the election. Wisconsin health secretary Andrea Palm said Monday that they had not shown up, but noted that symptoms may not have surfaced yet.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin has 4,625 coronavirus cases, with 244 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

