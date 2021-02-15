Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm forecast: Major Midwest, Northeast cities to get around a foot of snow

Forecasters are anticipating significant travel disruptions

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
National Forecast, Feb. 15Video

National Forecast, Feb. 15

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

winter storm forecast to make its way across the Midwest and Northeast by the end of Tuesday is expected to dump around a foot of snow on major cities. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) as of Monday morning is estimating 13 inches of snow for Chicago and Buffalo, while Cleveland is expected to get a foot.

"Heavy snow and freezing rain are forecast to advance northeastward today from the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys to the Northeast," it said Monday in an advisory. "A large swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast from the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes to northern New England."

UNPRECEDENTED WINTER WEATHER PATTERN HAS SET UP ACROSS THE US: HERE’S WHAT IS COMING THIS WEEK 

"South of the heavy snow axis, freezing rain is expected to cause a plethora of problems with over a tenth of an inch of ice in the forecast from far east Texas northeastward to southern New England," the advisory added. 

Around the Midwest and Northeast, the winter storm is estimated to leave 10 inches of snow in Indianapolis and Burlington, Vermont.  

Lake Michigan is shown here Sunday covered with snow and ice, with the Chicago skyline in the background. The area is expected to get more than a foot of snow by the end of Tuesday. (AP)

Cincinnati is expected to receive 9 inches of snow, while the NWS predicts that Columbus will see 8 inches. 

St. Louis is also forecast to get up to 7 inches of snow. 

"There will be significant travel disruption and a concern for power outages in the system's path," the NWS says. 

