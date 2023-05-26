Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Wife of missing Fort Cavazos in Texas soldier dies, Army says

Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain was reported missing in mid-May and has not been seen or heard from since, authorities have said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Army officer details getting squatter removed from home: ‘Very aggravating’ Video

Army officer details getting squatter removed from home: ‘Very aggravating’

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dahlia Daure shares what happened after she returned from active duty and found a squatter living in her Georgia home on 'Fox News Tonight.'

The wife of a missing U.S. soldier stationed in Texas has died, the Army said. 

Spc. Craig Chamberlain has been missing for two weeks while stationed in Killeen at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood

"The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain," the Army said in a statement, FOX Austin reported.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed. 

NAVY RENAMES SHIP OVER TIES TO CONFEDERATE OFFICER

Texas soldier missing

Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has not been seen or heard from since May 15. His wife, Cameron Chamberlain, has died, the Army said this week.  (Fort Cavazos)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Fort Cavazos. 

Craig Chamberlain went missing May 15, and Army officials believed he "willfully absented himself" based on information discovered by investigators. 

Prior to her death, Cameron Chamberlain told KWTX-TV that her husband's mental health had changed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I met him, he was a carefree, loving, laid back person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body," Cameron reportedly said, "He had no hate in his heart. He was a happy man. And (Fort Cavazos) and his leadership completely destroyed him."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.