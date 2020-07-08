College reopening plans: Which institutions have committed to online learning for fall 2020?

As academic institutions across the country grapple with how to educate students during the coronavirus pandemic, many colleges are offering alternatives to in-person courses when the fall 2020 semester begins.

Most institutions are planning on an in-person semester, but some have adopted a hybrid model of teaching students both online and in-person. However, there are others that have already committed to holding nearly all classes online, even for those students returning to live on campus.

HARVARD TO BRING AS MANY AS 40 PERCENT OF UNDERGRADS TO CAMPUS IN FALL, BUT MOST WILL STAY HOME

The Chronicle of Higher Education tallied a list of colleges and universities who are so far planning for remote courses. Here is a list of the 64 academic institutions planning to shift to online learning as of Tuesday:

Allan Hancock College, CA

Anne Arundel Community, MD

Bakersfield College, CA

Bellevue College, WA

Berkeley City College, CA

Bowdoin College, ME

BYU- Hawaii, HI

California State University – All 23 campuses

Cañada College, CA

Central New Mexico Community College, NM

Chaffey College, CA

Citrus College, CA

City College of San Francisco, CA

College of Alameda, CA

College of San Mateo, CA

College of the Desert, CA

Community College of Philadelphia, PA

Crafton Hills College, CA

Cuesta College, CA

Cypress College, CA

Dallas County Community College District, TX

De Anza College, CA

Diablo Valley College, CA

Eastern Washington University, WA

Evergreen Valley College, CA

Foothill College, CA

Fuller Theological Seminary, CA

Gratz College, PA

Hampton University, VA

Harford Community College, MD

Hartnell College, CA

Harvard University, MA

Iliff School of Theology, CO

Laney College, CA

Los Angeles Community College District, CA

Los Angeles Pierce College, CA

Mendocino College, CA

Merritt College, CA

MiraCosta College, CA

New School, NY

Northern Virginia Community College, VA

Pacific School of Religion, CA

Portland Community College, OR

Rutgers University, NJ

San Diego Miramar College, CA

San Jose City College, CA

Santa Monica College, CA

Santa Rosa Junior College, CA

Sierra College, CA

Skyline College, CA

Soka University of America, CA

Southern New Hampshire University, NH

Texas College, TX

University of Alaska at Anchorage, AK

University of California at Irvine, CA

University of California at Los Angeles, CA

University of Massachusetts at Boston, MA

University of Southern California, CA

Valencia College, FL

Wayne State University, MI

West Valley College, CA

Westminster Theological Seminary (Philadelphia), PA

Wilmington University, DE

Zaytuna College,CA