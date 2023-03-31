Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

West Virginia woman receives 800 calls in cyberstalking terror

Derik Wayne Bowers of Maryland allegedly called his ex 815 times over the course of 48 hours

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
AirTag tracker detector warns of stalkers in seconds Video

AirTag tracker detector warns of stalkers in seconds

Crowdsourced creep alert invention could save someone’s life in America.

A federal grand jury indicted a Maryland man on one count of stalking after allegedly calling his ex-girlfriend 815 times over 48 hours, according to the Northern District of West Virginia U.S. Attorney's Office.

Derik Wayne Bowers, 44, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is accused of stalking his former girlfriend through text messages, phone calls and Facebook, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Cyberstalking is a pervasive problem that we treat very seriously in West Virginia," U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in a Monday statement. 

FORMER MARYLAND GOV. LARRY HOGAN ‘FULLY SUPPORTS’ FBI, US MARSHAL SEARCH FOR FUGITIVE EX-CHIEF OF STAFF

Derik Wayne Bowers, 44, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is accused of stalking his former girlfriend through text messages, phone calls and Facebook, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Derik Wayne Bowers, 44, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is accused of stalking his former girlfriend through text messages, phone calls and Facebook, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. (West Virginia Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Ihlenfeld encouraged "those who are being intimidated online and who suffer substantial emotional distress as a result to file a police report so that wrongdoers may be investigated and held to account."

FORMER 'BACHELORETTE' CONTESTANT CHARGED WITH 15 COUNTS OF CHILD PORN POSSESSION

Maryland bill on felony murders is 'insanity at its worst': Armstrong Williams Video

Bowers also sent the victim, a West Virginia resident, "thousands" of harassing text messages and used social media to "embarrass her and interfere with her livelihood," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Bowers faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.