West Virginia teacher suspended after showing 'Fifty Shades' to students

A West Virginia teacher has been suspended without pay for showing part of the erotic movie "Fifty Shades of Grey" to students as a reward for good work.

The Hampshire Review reports that the county school board unanimously voted this week to suspend Hampshire High School health occupations instructor Kristie Long for the rest of the school year.

The newspaper says students asked Long to show the movie and one brought the DVD to school last week. An assistant principal shut down the movie after 10 minutes after being alerted about it by another adult.

Long told school officials she didn't know what the movie was about.

The first movie opened this year on Valentine's Day weekend and became one of the biggest R-rated openings ever.