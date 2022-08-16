Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, tests at schools

WV schools that are interested can also receive air purifiers and sanitizing supplies

Associated Press
West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said.

A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.

Schools that are interested in having a van come to an event should contact their local health department, the statement said.

West Virginia schools will be able to offer free COVID-19 vaccines and tests.

DHHR also is offering to send free rapid COVID-19 test kits to interested schools and provide them with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies.