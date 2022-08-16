West Virginia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, tests at schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said.

A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.

Schools that are interested in having a van come to an event should contact their local health department, the statement said.

WEST VIRGINIA TO SPEED UP DMV PROCESS WITH REAL ID HEADSTART

WV MAN ENTERS PLEA DEAL IN FATAL SHOOTING OF HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE A MONTH BEFORE GRADUATION

DHHR also is offering to send free rapid COVID-19 test kits to interested schools and provide them with air purifiers and sanitizing supplies.