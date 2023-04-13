Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia police investigating body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Gruesome discovery in WV water tank was made by staff at treatment plan in Martinsburg

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work. The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

MANCHIN LEADS BIPARTISAN DELEGATION TO UKRAINE ALONG WITH COUNTRY MUSIC STAR BRAD PAISLEY

A body was found in a waste tank at a West Virginia water treatment plant on Thursday.

A body was found in a waste tank at a West Virginia water treatment plant on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.