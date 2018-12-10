West Virginia officials search for 4 in abandoned coal mine

A search and rescue is underway in West Virginia for four people who were reported missing Sunday morning at an abandoned coal mine.

Officials were alerted after an abandoned ATV the four were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance, the statement said. There are several agencies taking part in the search, including the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The search is focused on the Elk Run Coal Co.'s Rock House Powellton Mine near Clear Creek, W Va., according to a news release.

US COAL CONSUMPTION DROPS TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1979

Members of the state mine safety office and parent company Alpha Natural Resources entered the mine Sunday afternoon to begin the search.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Sunday evening in which he alluded to similar incidents in recent weeks.

"All West Virginians who are driving, riding ATV’s, or hiking near abandoned mines please STOP entering the abandoned mines," Justice said. "This is extremely irresponsible behavior that puts our first responders and mine safety crews in unsafe situations when they should be focused on ensuring safety at active mines. I cannot stress enough how dangerous these abandoned mines are and how hazardous they are to humans."

According to the mine safety office, coal has not been mined at the underground location for two years.

Mine safety officials called off a search last month for a man thought to be missing inside a Boone County mine after conditions were deemed to be unsafe, WVVA reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.