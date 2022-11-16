Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

West Texas rattled by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

It's the third-largest earthquake in Texas' history

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Mexico earthquake triggers waves 1,500 miles away in Devils Hole at Death Valley National Park Video

Mexico earthquake triggers waves 1,500 miles away in Devils Hole at Death Valley National Park

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Monday sent shockwaves that triggered a "desert tsunami" in a cave system 1,500 miles away in Death Valley National Park in Nevada, officials said.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Texas near Mentone on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). 

Texans from El Paso, about 180 miles east of the earthquake, to cities like Austin and San Antonio in central Texas reported feeling the quake. 

GEORGIA HIT WITH SMALL EARTHQUAKE

The landscape in Marfa, West, which is just south of Wednesday's earthquake. 

The landscape in Marfa, West, which is just south of Wednesday's earthquake.  (Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The earthquake struck about 6 miles underground around 3:32 p.m. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It marks the third-largest earthquake in Texas history. 

The strongest occurred in August 1931 when a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the town of Valentine in west Texas. The second-largest was a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in western Texas in April 1995, according to the University of Texas at Austin. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest