West Texas rattled by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Texas near Mentone on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Texans from El Paso, about 180 miles east of the earthquake, to cities like Austin and San Antonio in central Texas reported feeling the quake.

The earthquake struck about 6 miles underground around 3:32 p.m.

It marks the third-largest earthquake in Texas history.

The strongest occurred in August 1931 when a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the town of Valentine in west Texas. The second-largest was a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in western Texas in April 1995, according to the University of Texas at Austin.