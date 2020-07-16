Wesley Ira Purkey executed by lethal injection, the second federal execution this week
Wesley Ira Purkey's lawyers disputed the execution
The U.S. carried out its second federal execution this week by killing Wesley Ira Purkey on Thursday by lethal injection.
Purkey, who was convicted of kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old girl before dismembering, burning and dumping her body in a septic pond, was put to death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, at 8:19 a.m. local time.
He also was convicted in a state court in Kansas after using a claw hammer to kill an 80-year-old woman who had polio.
But Purkey’s lawyers contended he had dementia and was unfit to be executed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.