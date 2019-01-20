Welfare-fraud suspects stole nearly $400G, authorities say

Suspected welfare fraud totaling nearly $400,000 prompted the arrests of 23 people last week in Tulare County, Calif., according to reports.

Those arrested ranged in age from 27 to 52, Fresno’s FOX 26 reported.

Alleged crimes included failure to report income, failure to report changes in household composition, and trafficking Electronic benefit Transfer benefits for financial gain, a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.

“It is a felony for an individual to make a false statement or misrepresentation of material facts in order to obtain over $950 of aid they are not entitled to receive,” the statement said.

All told, the county district attorney’s Bureau of Investigations identified nearly $1 million in welfare fraud for 2018, FOX 26 reported.