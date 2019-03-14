Weather officials: Tornado hits Kentucky, leaving damage

A tornado touched down Thursday in Kentucky, leaving some damage but no immediate reports of injuries, officials said.

The twister left a path in western Kentucky from Lovelaceville through the West Paducah area, according to Keith Todd, a spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He said the public was being asked to avoid the area while utility crews, area fire departments, and rescue squads worked to clear utility lines, downed trees and other debris.

Weather officials in Paducah said it blew past their office.

The National Weather Service in Paducah tweeted, "TORNADO JUST MISSED OUR OFFICE IN WEST PADUCAH. TAKE SHELTER NOW IF YOU'RE IN PADUCAH!!!!" The tweet was posted about 9:30 a.m., Central Daylight Time.

Video of the Kentucky tornado was posted on social media. Jared Borum filmed the forming cyclone as it moved across a field of trees in Paducah. Borum and a room full of others watched the funnel grow and whip across the field.

"It's amazing. See the debris? You can see it hitting the trees," Borum said on his recording.

People could be heard saying, "You can see the tornado right here," ''Oh my God," "What in tarnation" and "It's a legit tornado."

Weather forecasters say numerous severe storms are possible beginning Thursday afternoon in the Tennessee Valley region and as far south as the northern Birmingham area.

Officials said schools are closing early in north Alabama because of the severe weather possibility.

Forecasters say winds up to 60 mph are possible along with isolated tornadoes and hail.

The state is on the southern end of a storm system that pummeled the central United States.