Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Weather officials survey damage from central Arizona tornado

Star Valley, AZ, twister damaged at least 10 homes

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A tornado that hit the town of Star Valley prompted the National Weather Service's Flagstaff branch to survey damage to the area, the organization said Sunday.

WEATHER AGENCY PREDICTS A ROUGH WINTER IN PARTS OF US

Officials from the town located about 95 miles northeast of Phoenix said at least 10 homes were damaged due to the wind, according to ABC15 Arizona.

Arizona weather graphic

The National Weather Service is surveying tornado damage in Star Valley, Arizona.

Nobody was hurt in the tornado, but the gusts killed a dog, according to the TV station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National Weather Service staff arrived in Star Valley around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Tony Merriman, a meteorologist for the organization, said in a brief interview. Additional updates will be posted later in the evening, the National Weather Service said in an emailed statement.