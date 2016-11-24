Wayne State University officer dies from gunshot wound

next Image 1 of 3

A Wayne State University police officer has died a day after he was shot in the head while on patrol near the campus.

Detroit police say 29-year-old Collin Rose died Wednesday about 5:45 p.m. at a hospital.

Rose was on duty Tuesday evening when he radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles and that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Officers who arrived on the scene found Rose injured on the ground.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was arrested late Tuesday night a few blocks from where Rose was shot, but no charges have been filed.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson says Rose, a five-year veteran of the university's police force, is the only Wayne State officer killed in the line of duty.