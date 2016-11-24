Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Michigan
Published

Wayne State University officer dies from gunshot wound

By | Associated Press
  • 73188d70-
    Image 1 of 3

    This undated photo provided by Wayne State University shows university police officer Collin Rose, who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Rose, a five-year veteran of the department. died from his injuries on Wednesday, Nov. 23. He was 29. (MJ Murawka/Wayne State University via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • be7d85f3-
    Image 2 of 3

    This undated photo provided by Wayne State University shows university police officer Collin Rose, who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Rose is a five-year veteran of the department who works in the canine unit. (Wayne State University via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 992bb4ee-
    Image 3 of 3

    Police stand near the command center as they search for a suspect in the shooting of a Wayne State University officer Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Detroit. The officer was shot while on duty near the campus, the city's police chief said. (Steve Perez/Detroit News via AP) (The Associated Press)

DETROIT – A Wayne State University police officer has died a day after he was shot in the head while on patrol near the campus.

Detroit police say 29-year-old Collin Rose died Wednesday about 5:45 p.m. at a hospital.

Rose was on duty Tuesday evening when he radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles and that he was about to speak to someone on a bike. Officers who arrived on the scene found Rose injured on the ground.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was arrested late Tuesday night a few blocks from where Rose was shot, but no charges have been filed.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson says Rose, a five-year veteran of the university's police force, is the only Wayne State officer killed in the line of duty.