US

WATCH: Ohio state troopers catch loose pig at McDonald's drive-thru

Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the pig was being 'insu-boar-dinate'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Ohio state troopers corral wayward pig at McDonald's drive-thru: video Video

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video of their officers capturing a loose pig at a McDonald's drive-thru, with the pig's owner there to assist. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Facebook)

A pig recently went hog-wild at a McDonald's drive-thru in Ohio last week, prompting state troopers to capture the wayward animal.

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video of the adorable incident on Thursday. The confrontation happened in Enon, outside of Springfield.

The footage shows a trooper and the pig's owner leading the defiant animal away from the fast-food restaurant.

"Darn it," the pig's owner is heard saying in the video. The oinking pig trotted to the side of the road before being transported back to his owner.

State trooper and pig's owner with pig

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video of the adorable incident at the Enon McDonald's on Thursday. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via Facebook)

"There was a bit of oinking around in Springfield this week after a pig got loose and went hog wild," Ohio State Highway Patrol said in the Facebook post. "Fortunately, Springfield Post troopers were able to assist the owner and get the insu-boar-dinate pig into custody."

"In the end, the trooper & pig seemed to a-boar each other," the post added.

Trooper petting pig

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared a photo of a trooper petting the pig's muddy face. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via Facebook)

Ohio State Highway Patrol also shared a photo of a trooper petting the pig's muddy face.

Close-up of pig at drive-thru

Troopers were able to lead the defiant animal away from the McDonald's. (Ohio State Highway Patrol via Facebook)

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.