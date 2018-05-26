Watch: Heroic Georgia cop uses CPR to save choking infant
A Georgia police officer is being hailed a hero after a dramatic dashcam video shows him performing CPR to help a choking infant breathe again.
“Baby got the eyes open but not crying,” Officer Nick St. Onge is heard saying into his radio after he responded to a call to assist a baby who was conscious but not breathing and turning blue on May 15. “The child is approximately 2-months-old.”
Litte Zeona was feeding on a bottle when her airway was blocked, Fox 5 Atlanta reported late Thursday.
St. Onge, who has been a cop for five years and was a Marine for eight years, said he relied on his police and military training to deal with the situation.
"It was three minutes of sheer terror," St. Onge said.
The video--posted on the Marietta Police Department Facebook page Thursday-- shows the officer administering back blows and chest thrusts to try and get the baby to breathe. Zeona’s worried grandmother Kianna Dorsey is looking on.
“Give me a cry. Come on. Come on,” St. Onge is heard saying.
A short time later he hears a faint cry.
“There we go. Come on,” he says.
Police said St. Onge continued to provide care to the baby until paramedics arrived.
Fox 5 reported that Zona has been doing fine since being released from the hospital.
“It was a joyous experience, I’ll tell you that,” St. Onge told the station. “I'm happy to be one of those officers in the right place at the right time.”