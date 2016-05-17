Watch Bill Gates Shotgun a Demon in a Vintage DOOM Promo

As explained by Patrick Klepek on Kotaku.com, what you are witnessing is Windows warlord Bill Gates wasting a demon marine in a video that was used to promote gaming on Windows 95. DOOM, as you may recall, was the early '90s pioneering first-person shooter game that taught many college students to prioritize exterminating demon monsters from your space base over studying for tests and writing papers.

This DOOM promo video was a compromise, a way to have Gates appear at Judgement Day, a Microsoft Halloween event that mixed developers and journalists, without him actually go to it. (Who'd want to hang out with those dorks, right?) Klepek doesn't say how the video was received but notes that the mastermind behind the production, Alex St. John, was shocked to learn that he wasn’t fired after it played.