Washington
Published

Washington trooper issues driver $533 ticket for traveling with snow on windshield

The driver traveled at least 5 miles in WA with a windshield almost completely covered in snow before getting pulled over

Associated Press
A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with their vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow.

Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving erratically along SR 16 south of Bremerton. When pulled over, the driver reportedly told the trooper that their windshield wipers weren’t working, Weatherwax said.

WINTER STORM SLAMS WASHINGTON, CREWS WORKING TO RESTORE POWER TO THOUSANDS
 

A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a ticket for a person who drove with snow on the windshield.

The driver received the $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

Weatherwax urged people to remove all snow from vehicles before hitting the road.