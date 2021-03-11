Washington state driver fires weapon inside vehicle, striking himself and passenger; taken into custody: repor

Major traffic backups occurred on Interstate 5 in Washington state on Wednesday after a law enforcement officer struggled with an armed driver, according to a report.

The suspect, who was not identified, struggled with the officer along the side of the roadway in Lakewood, south of Tacoma, after his weapon jammed after pointing it first at the officer and then at himself, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

Earlier, the suspect had fired his weapon inside his vehicle, striking himself in a hand and striking a female passenger in one of her legs, according to the report.

Both the suspect and the woman abandoned the vehicle on the side of the road and began walking in separate directions, with Good Samaritans seen trying to assist the wounded woman, Q13 FOX reported.

The male suspect encountered the law enforcement officer during his walk along the highway and soon they were struggling over the weapon after it jammed, the report said.

The officer suffered only minor scrapes and bruises while the suspect and the woman were transported to separate hospitals for medical treatment, the report said.

No further information was available late Wednesday.