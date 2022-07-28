Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Washington police search for suspect who stole car with toddler inside

Washington State police say the toddler was found safe shortly after the car was abandoned

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Washington are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a car with a 16-month-old inside. (FOX 13)

Police in Washington are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a car with a 16-month-old inside.

While the mother was inside a Chevron gas station on July 24 at around 3:20 p.m. in Des Moines, Washington, the Des Moines Police Department said an individual approached the car and drove off while the toddler was still inside, according to FOX 13.

According to police, the mother entered the gas station and when she came back, her 2002 Toyota RAV 4 was gone.

Police in Washington are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a car with a 16-month-old inside. (FOX 13)

Police pinged the mother's phone, which was still in the car, to locate the vehicle and the toddler. The phone's pings led police to the area of S. 241st St. and 20th Ave. S. in Des Moines.

SEATTLE 66-YEAR-OLD PILOT SWIMS ASHORE FOLLOWING PLANE CRASH

Police tracked the stolen car by pinging the owner's phone, which was still inside.

Police tracked the stolen car by pinging the owner's phone, which was still inside. (FOX 13)

The report states that the mother is hearing impaired, and the only way she communicated with others is by paper.

Police officers found the car in good condition, along with the toddler. Temperatures were above 80 when the toddler was found, but officers found the toddler shortly after the car was abandoned, according to the report. 

Police found the car and the toddler inside shortly after it was abandoned. 

Police found the car and the toddler inside shortly after it was abandoned.  (FOX 13)

Crime Stoppers is asking for information leading to an arrest of the individual and is offering a $1,000 reward. People can submit tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.