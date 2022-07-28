Washington police search for suspect who stole car with toddler inside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a car with a 16-month-old inside.

While the mother was inside a Chevron gas station on July 24 at around 3:20 p.m. in Des Moines, Washington, the Des Moines Police Department said an individual approached the car and drove off while the toddler was still inside, according to FOX 13.

According to police, the mother entered the gas station and when she came back, her 2002 Toyota RAV 4 was gone.

Police pinged the mother's phone, which was still in the car, to locate the vehicle and the toddler. The phone's pings led police to the area of S. 241st St. and 20th Ave. S. in Des Moines.

The report states that the mother is hearing impaired, and the only way she communicated with others is by paper.

Police officers found the car in good condition, along with the toddler. Temperatures were above 80 when the toddler was found, but officers found the toddler shortly after the car was abandoned, according to the report.

Crime Stoppers is asking for information leading to an arrest of the individual and is offering a $1,000 reward. People can submit tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.