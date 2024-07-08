Expand / Collapse search
Washington, DC police reunite woman with French bulldog stolen during armed robbery

Raphael Lambert Loundermon II and Khaliah Johnson have been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
A Washington, D.C. woman is celebrating the safe return of her French bulldog after he was stolen during an armed robbery last week.

The Metropolitan Police Department shared on social media on Saturday that "Yurman" is back with his owner, Jaineen Brown.

"Members of MPD’s Violent Crimes Suppression Division recovered Yurman the French bulldog tonight. He was stolen last Saturday. We’re happy to report Yurman is now back with his owner. Great work by our members who worked this case!" the department posted on Facebook.

Woman reunited with her French bulldog

Jaineen Brown was reunited with her French bulldog, Yurman, who was stolen during an armed robbery last week. (DC Police Department)

Brown, who was excited about their reunification and even lost a shoe running toward him, also took to social media to explain the moment Yurman was brought back to her.

"The one shoe? Listen! I was running and did not want to buss this butt. The shoe came off! My boy is home!" Brown said.

Members of MPD’s Violent Crimes Suppression Division and 'Yurman' back with his owner.

Yurman the French bulldog was recovered by the Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes Suppression Division. (DC Police Department)

Yurman was stolen from Brown at gunpoint at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, while she was walking in the 1700 block of Fort Davis Street SE.

Metro police officers were able to locate the stolen pooch after Yurman’s owner was contacted by someone claiming they would be willing to sell him back to her, according to an MPD news release.

Detectives were then able to conduct a sting operation resulting in the arrests of 27-year-old Raphael Lambert Loundermon II and 27-year-old Khaliah Johnson, who were both charged with extortion and receiving stolen property.

Police are still working to identify a third suspect believed to be driving a black Honda with Virginia tags. The car was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the dog was taken, MPD said.

Suspects Black Vehicle

A third suspect believed to be driving a black Honda with Virginia tags was seen on surveillance video in the area after Yurman was stolen. (DC Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the car pictured above is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.