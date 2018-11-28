Washington couple nearly crushed when 100-foot tree falls on car: 'Thank God, and seat belts'

A Bellingham, Washington couple is thankful to be alive after a 100-foot tree fell on their car, nearly crashing through the windshield and potentially injuring — or even killing them — this week.

After a family-filled Thanksgiving weekend in Hoodsport, Joseph and Deborah Bernard took the road Monday morning to make their way home. Around 9:45 a.m., the couple was driving along local Highway 101 near Mount Walker when a “100-foot fir tree fell on our car,” Deborah recalled in a Facebook post.

DEAD SEA LIONS, SOME WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS, WASHING UP ALONG SHORE NEAR SEATTLE

“The car was totaled but amazingly we were not hurt!” she wrote, adding a tow truck driver who later arrived at the scene suggested the couple buy a lottery ticket as “he’d never seen anyone walk away from an accident like this.”

“Thank God, and seatbelts, and Buick!” she added, telling KOMO News she and her husband "escaped death by the grace of God and seatbelt.”

Neither Joseph nor Deborah was injured during the incident, according to the news station, which added the road was closed for roughly an hour as the massive tree was cleared.

Around the same time the tree crashed on to the couple’s car, winds in the area reached 30 to 35 miles per hour, KOMO News reported.

‘RED FLAG’ GUN LAW SHOULD INCLUDE MINORS, WASHINGTON STATE PROSECUTORS SAY

“It is both humbling and glorious to see that cracked and crumbled windshield that was inches from both of our faces,” Deborah added in a separate Facebook post.

Deborah Bernard did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment Wednesday.