Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Avalanche
Published

Washington avalanche kills 3 climbers on Colchuck Peak

Lead climber triggered avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth, Washington, sheriff says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Avalanche safety: What are the warning signs Video

Avalanche safety: What are the warning signs

Learn the signs that an avalanche is possible

Three climbers in Washington state were killed in an avalanche on Sunday after the slide swept them about 500 feet down a mountainside, authorities said Tuesday.

The avalanche was triggered by the lead climber in the group of six who were ascending the northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The three climbers who did not survive were identified as a 60-year-old woman from New York, a 66-year-old man from New Jersey and a 53-year-old man from Connecticut.

A 56-year-old man from New York suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to hike back to their base camp in the backcountry with the two other surviving climbers, a 50-year-old man from New York and a 36-year-old New Jersey man.

WISCONSIN MAN DIES DURING GRAND CANYON HIKE TO COLORADO RIVER, OFFICIALS SAY

Three climbers were killed in an avalanche while ascending Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth in Washington on Sunday, officials said.

Three climbers were killed in an avalanche while ascending Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth in Washington on Sunday, officials said. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

A seventh climber, a 53-year-old Maryland man, had stayed behind at their camp and reported the avalanche to the sheriff’s office on Monday after the survivors returned, the sheriff’s office said. 

The sheriff’s office dispatched 22 search and rescuers from multiple agencies to the trailhead. However, officials said the teams determined that avalanche conditions were too dangerous to continue searching for the deceased climbers.

MISSING CALIFORNIA HIKER'S BODY FOUND NEAR FROZEN MOUNTAIN SUMMIT 1 MONTH AFTER DISAPPEARANCE, OFFICIALS SAY

Rescuers escorted the surviving four climbers back to the trailhead.

On Tuesday, conditions on the mountain remained too hazardous for the search teams, officials said.

Colchuck Peak is located at the south end of Colchuck Lake, about 8 miles south of Leavenworth.

Colchuck Peak is located at the south end of Colchuck Lake, about 8 miles south of Leavenworth. (Greg Vaughn /VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The sheriff’s office and the Northwest Avalanche Center were working on a plan to recover the bodies when conditions improved.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colchuck Peak is located at the south end of Colchuck Lake, about 8 miles south of Leavenworth.