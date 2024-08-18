Wanted South Carolina man bites cop attempting to detain him

A man wanted in South Carolina pulled out a gun before biting a police officer during his arrest, according to police.

Marty Benjamin Miller, who has 16 active warrants, was identified by an officer driving in the Nicholtown community in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday night, Greenville police told Fox Carolina.

The officer approached Miller at a home on McCullough Street, where the officer attempted to apprehend him.

Miller refused to follow the officer's commands and attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle.

Another officer arrived to help, and both officers attempted to prevent Miller from leaving as he continued to resist arrest.

As Miller was resisting, he pulled out a gun, but the officers were able to disarm him, according to police.

The suspect did manage to inflict a severe bite on one of the officers, police said.

Officers then deployed a K9 officer that police said bit Miller.

Miller was taken into custody and received medical treatment at the hospital. His bond was set at $20,000.

The officers involved in the incident were also transported to the hospital.

Miller was wanted for shoplifting, failure to stop for police and texting while driving. He is also expected to face additional charges in connection with the incident on Friday, including resisting arrest with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and interfering with law enforcement officers.