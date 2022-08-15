Wanted Oregon man attempts to flee arrest in slow-moving excavator, deputies follow on foot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wanted Oregon man led deputies on a slow-speed chase in a construction excavator for more than half a mile before his arrest on Sunday, authorities said.

Jesse B. Shaw, who had three arrest warrants and was wanted for stealing a car, was found driving an excavator on a property north of Banks in Washington County, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Shaw allegedly ignored deputies’ commands to exit machinery and surrender.

Shaw drove more than a mile and a half in the slow-moving excavator as deputies plodded behind the vehicle in pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

Shaw eventually stopped and was arrested for attempting to elude police, the alleged stolen car, and the three arrest warrants.

The arrest warrants included delivery of meth in Clackamas County, eluding arrest in Columbia County and a state parole board violation, deputies said.

Banks is a rural town located about 24 miles west of Portland.