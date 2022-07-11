Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Wanted Kentucky police shooter is shot in Louisville park

KY police shot man who fired on police

Associated Press
A man who shot a Kentucky police officer has been shot by authorities, officials said.

Louisville Metro Police approached the man "known to have warrants" at a park Sunday evening while basketball games were taking place, agency spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets.

The man fired and hit one officer in the chest, Smiley said. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest and wasn't seriously injured, but was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, she said.

A Kentucky man who fired on police was shot when officers returned fire. 

A Kentucky man who fired on police was shot when officers returned fire.

Officers returned fire and hit the man, who also was taken to a hospital for treatment, Smiley said. His condition wasn't available.

"We are consulting with Kentucky State Police and we will provide additional updates as they become available," Smiley said.

State police investigate officer-involved shootings. No further information was immediately released.