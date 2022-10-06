Expand / Collapse search
VT couple charged with manslaughter in 7-month-old child's overdose death

Vermont child overdoses after choking on drug packaging containing fentanyl, animal tranquilizer

Associated Press
A Vermont couple has been charged with manslaughter in the May death of their 7-month-old infant who died of a drug overdose.

The couple from Barre Town pleaded not guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child with death resulting.

Police were called to the home on May 3 for a report of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing. The mother said she had been sleeping with the baby at the time. An investigation determined that a foreign object, believed to be drug packaging, became lodged in the child's airway, police said.

VERMONT DAYCARE OWNER ARRESTED IN DEATH OF INFANT GIVEN ANTIHISTAMINE

A couple from Barre Town, Vermont, faces involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child charges after their 7-month-old fatally overdosed after allegedly chocking on drug packaging.

Fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, were found in the baby's system, police said.

WISCONSIN PARENTS LOSE SON TO FENTANYL, BEG OTHER FAMILIES TO KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DEADLY DRUG

The lawyer who represented the mother at her arraignment did not have a comment on the case Wednesday. The father's attorney was not immediately available.