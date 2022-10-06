VT couple charged with manslaughter in 7-month-old child's overdose death

A Vermont couple has been charged with manslaughter in the May death of their 7-month-old infant who died of a drug overdose.

The couple from Barre Town pleaded not guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child with death resulting.

Police were called to the home on May 3 for a report of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing. The mother said she had been sleeping with the baby at the time. An investigation determined that a foreign object, believed to be drug packaging, became lodged in the child's airway, police said.

Fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, were found in the baby's system, police said.

The lawyer who represented the mother at her arraignment did not have a comment on the case Wednesday. The father's attorney was not immediately available.