Kamala Harris
Published

VP Harris to release $1 billion for state disaster relief against flooding, extreme heat

Kentucky is facing deadly floods and California is battling rampant wildfires

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce $1 billion in disaster relief funding for states experiencing extreme heat or flooding on Monday.

Harris' announcement will come as part of a White House package seeking to shore up states' readiness for extreme weather that the Biden administration attributes to climate change.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a wide range of actions to respond to intensifying heat waves and reduce associated health risks, especially for vulnerable groups and underserved communities," the White House wrote in a statement.

"We know that the impacts of the climate crisis are here, and that we must invest in building resilience to protect our communities, infrastructure and economy,″ the White House said.

WHAT DOES FLOOD INSURANCE COVER?

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Education Association annual meeting and representative assembly in Chicago on July 5, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Education Association annual meeting and representative assembly in Chicago on July 5, 2022. (Tannen Maury/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A damaged vehicle and debris are seen along the Bert T Combs Mountain Highway on July 29, 2022, near Hazard, Kentucky. At least 16 people have been killed and hundreds had to be rescued amid flooding from heavy rainfall.

A damaged vehicle and debris are seen along the Bert T Combs Mountain Highway on July 29, 2022, near Hazard, Kentucky. At least 16 people have been killed and hundreds had to be rescued amid flooding from heavy rainfall. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

WEST WILDFIRES: CREWS MAKE PROGRESS IN IDAHO, CALIFORNIA

Harris will make the announcement during an appearance alongside the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, in Florida.

The vice president is expected to address both ongoing flooding in Kentucky and the widespread wildfires in California during her Monday speech.

The announcement comes days after President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky last week, where floods have killed nearly 30 people in recent days.

"Federal funding is available to commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe," the administration wrote in a statement.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders