VP Harris to release $1 billion for state disaster relief against flooding, extreme heat

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce $1 billion in disaster relief funding for states experiencing extreme heat or flooding on Monday.

Harris' announcement will come as part of a White House package seeking to shore up states' readiness for extreme weather that the Biden administration attributes to climate change.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a wide range of actions to respond to intensifying heat waves and reduce associated health risks, especially for vulnerable groups and underserved communities," the White House wrote in a statement.

"We know that the impacts of the climate crisis are here, and that we must invest in building resilience to protect our communities, infrastructure and economy,″ the White House said.

Harris will make the announcement during an appearance alongside the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, in Florida.

The vice president is expected to address both ongoing flooding in Kentucky and the widespread wildfires in California during her Monday speech.

The announcement comes days after President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Kentucky last week, where floods have killed nearly 30 people in recent days.

"Federal funding is available to commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe," the administration wrote in a statement.