©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Virginia police say staff member shot at elementary school

The Virginia school was in lockdown until approximately 2 p.m

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A staff member was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News, Virginia on Friday afternoon, according to local police.

The incident unfolded at Richneck Elementary School, a school for kids ages 5-9.

According to the Newport News Police Department, a staff member was hurt and taken to a hospital, but no students were injured during the incident.

MICHIGAN COP NARROWLY DODGES SHOOTING AMBUSH, 2 IN CUSTODY

Newport News Police Department at Richneck Elementary School investigating a shooting incident on Friday afternoon.

Newport News Police Department at Richneck Elementary School investigating a shooting incident on Friday afternoon. (Newport News Police Department)

The school was put on lockdown at approximately 2 p.m., and officers have begun reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site.

The Newport News Police Department said police are working to learn more about the shooting incident.

This is a developing story.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 