Virginia mom shot in Fairfax County mall parking lot while infant was in vehicle: police

Suspects Montez Damone-Faggins and Kayla Thornton both knew the victim

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Virginia mother remains in critical condition after she was shot in a shopping center parking lot while her child was in the car.

Front Royal resident Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony over the incident.

Fairfax County Police Department officials also arrested Woodbridge resident Kayla Thornton, 28, who had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction. She was also in the car at the time.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting report in a parking lot in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley. Police believe that Damone-Faggins shot the victim in the upper body while they were inside the car. The woman's baby was not physically hurt.

Montez Damone-Faggins mugshot

Front Royal resident Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Fairfax County Police Department)

"The victim’s infant child was also in the car at the time of the shooting and was unharmed and reunited with another family member," Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement.

Damone-Faggins, Thornton and the victim all knew each other. The suspects stayed on the scene while the officers investigated and found the firearm in the vehicle.

Kayla Thornton mugshot

Kayla Thornton was arrested on outstanding warrants after the shooting incident. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Both suspects were booked into jail after the incident. Damone-Faggins was held on no bond, while Thornton was held on a secured bond.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Mount Vernon Police Department

Mount Vernon police detectives, as part of the Fairfax County Police Department, investigated the incident. (Google Maps)

Fairfax County Police Department is actively investigating the case. No additional details are known at this time.