Virginia lifeguard raped while on the job, police say

Authorities in Virginia were investigating an abduction and a rape of a female lifeguard that occurred Saturday.

According to Fox 5 DC, Alexandria police said the incident occurred at around 2:00 p.m. when a 24-year-old female lifeguard called to report that she had been abducted from the pool she was working at and was raped by an unknown suspect.

Police said an unknown man approached the woman while she was at work, and while no one else was at the pool. Authorities said he threatened the victim with a gun and then raped her. The victim was able to call for help after the suspect fled the scene.

The man was described as a white male in his mid-thirties, tall and thin, with short hair and dark eyes. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans and a blue hat at the time of the incident.

Alexandria police are urging anyone with information about this incident or the suspect to contact them at 703-746-6613.

Click for more from Fox 5 DC.