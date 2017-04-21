Virginia jail escape fail: 2 hurt trying to scale barbed wire fences

Two men suffered extensive cuts this week trying to break out of a Virginia jail protected by barbed wire fences, according to a report.

Clayton Musselman, 28, and Frank Arthur, 35, scaled two razor wire fences at the Henrico County Jail East Tuesday night, but not a third, The Richmond Times Dispatch reported.

The botched escape left the pair bloodied and exhausted, according to the paper. They were taken to a hospital.

Arthur mapped out the escape plan, but left it behind in his cell, the paper reported.

They used a bench to scale the fences. They also tried to use their jackets as a shield from the razor-wire without much success.

Col. Alisa Gregory of the Henrico County Sheriff's Office said guards saw Musselman and Arthur trying to escape on surveillance cameras.

“The cameras have motion sensors, so when one came on at nine at night, it's either a deer or something’s not right,”" Henrico deputy Anna Burton told WTVR-TV.

Arthur was behind bars awaiting trial on meth manufacturing charges.

Musselman was serving a three-year jail sentence for grand larceny.

They are expected to face escape charges.