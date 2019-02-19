Expand / Collapse search
Virginia district split over ending transgender bathroom ban

By BEN FINLEY | Associated Press
FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Gloucester County High School senior Gavin Grimm, a transgender student, listens to a speaker during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Grimm is continuing to sue the Gloucester County School Board in Virginia over a policy that banned him from using the boys' bathrooms. He's now trying to amend the suit to include the matter of his unchanged transcripts. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

GLOUCESTER, Va. – A Virginia school district that has drawn national attention for its transgender bathroom ban appeared starkly divided at a public forum over the prospect of ending the policy

The Gloucester County School Board held a public forum Tuesday evening to discuss the possible policy change. It would allow high school students to use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

No vote was taken on Tuesday. But the proposal comes just months before a trial over the current policy is scheduled to begin. The trial is in response to a lawsuit filed by Gavin Grimm, a former student who has become a national face of transgender rights.

The meeting provoked citations of scripture among school district residents as well as comments about the higher suicide rate among transgender teens.