Violent 'F--- Trump' image removed by Portland art gallery after backlash

An anti-Trump Portland art gallery reportedly took down a graphic window display showing the president with a bloody nose and a knife to his throat alongside the words “F--- Trump.”

The One Grand art gallery’s founder told FOX 12 he’s taking the controversial image down because people were responding to it with “such anger and violence” -- and at the request of his landlord.

AFTER COMPLAINTS, SCHOOL’S MURAL SHOWING TRUMP’S HEAD ON SPEAR ORDERED COVERED

“The same people offended over a ‘death threat’ are the same people upholding death threats & violence. Irony,” the One Grand Gallery had written in a since-deleted Facebook post.

While the image was removed from the window facing the public street, the same depiction hangs on the wall of the gallery alongside other anti-Trump pieces featured in an exhibit called “F--- You Mr. President.” The show is open until Aug. 10, according to the gallery’s Instagram.

Upset users on social media called the anti-Trump image “classless,” “shameless” and “totally disgusting.”

The gruesome image is reminiscent of when comic Kathy Griffin sparked a backlash in 2016 for posing for a photo of her holding a bloodied Trump mask in a stance similar to a terrorist beheading someone. The incident sparked a federal investigation.

Portland police say they have not received any official complaints, and a U.S. Secret Service spokesman said the agency is aware of the gallery’s depiction of the president but does not comment further about possible investigations.

Prints of Trump’s face were also sold at the gallery, with profits split equally between Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and the National Immigration Law Center, according to an Instagram post.