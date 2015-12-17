Village man held on suspicion of assaulting women

A southwest Alaska man suspected of luring young women onto his snowmobile, taking them to remote tundra and assaulting them has been taken into custody.

Alaska State Troopers say the 19-year-old Nunapitchuk man was arrested Tuesday and held on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Online court records had not been filed Wednesday morning. The man was jailed in Bethel.

Bethel troopers Dec. 8 took a call that the man was riding in Kasigluk (kah-SIG'-luk), asking for "help" from young women, pulling them onto his snowmobile and driving to tundra.

Two women told investigators they had been assaulted and troopers say more may have been victimized.

Kasigluk and Nunapitchuk are on the Johnson River. Kasigluk is 26 miles northwest of Bethel and Nunapitchuk is several miles down-river.