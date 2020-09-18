Vigil outside US Supreme Court building after death of RBG

Just hours after her death, a sizeable crowd of mourners gathered Friday outside the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Crowds began swarming to the area after news of Ginsburg's death from metastatic pancreatic cancer began to spread. The 87-year-old carved out an illustrious law career that saw her tackle women's rights issues before being appointed to the high court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.

Later in life, she became somewhat of a cultural and feminist icon for a younger generation, which memorialized her as the "Notorious RBG," a play on the name of legendary late New York rapper Notorious B.I.G., who grew up in Ginsburg's hometown of Brooklyn.

At the Supreme Court building, some lit candles and left flowers in remembrance and others gave each other hugs. Many just wanted to honor her legacy.

News of Ginsburg's death was met with sadness as the fight over her vacant see is certain to be a contentious issue between Democrats and Republicans heading into the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Trump's nominee to fill the seat "will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”