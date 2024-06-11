Video shows suspected arsonist experience instant karma while reportedly trying to torch ex-girlfriend’s house

Call it a case of instant karma.

A New Mexico man is still on the loose after he accidentally set himself on fire last month while trying to burn down his ex-girlfriend's home, according to a report.

The Albuqurque Police Department is searching for Artemio Sanchez-Ortega, 46, who was caught on a neighbor's surveillance video fleeing from his ex-girlfriend's home after he set it on fire, while she and her children were inside back on May 24, KOAT reported.

Daniel Provine, the neighbor who captured the incident, took a jab at Sanchez-Ortega, denouncing his crime.

POLICE ARREST 11-YEAR-OLD AFTER MONTH-LONG CRIME SPREE THAT INCLUDED CAR THEFTS AND SHOOTINGS

"Don't commit arson... but if you're going to commit arson, maybe figure out how to do it without catching yourself on fire in the process?" Provine wrote.

In the video, Sanchez-Ortega is seen walking down the street in the neighborhood, calmly and with a red gasoline can in tow, before he hops over the front gate of his ex-girlfriend's home where the whole ordeal goes south.

The yard goes up in flames, surrounding Sanchez-Ortega, who stumbles out of the yard with flames on his body. However, he managed to escape and get to his truck and take off.

SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY SHOT MAN, STARTED MASSIVE FIRE AT MIAMI APARTMENT COMPLEX IN CUSTODY

Provine also told KOAT that he made sure his video was turned over to the authorities and would do whatever he could to help out his neighbors.

"The absurdity of seeing someone with such bitterness to light the fire and the ineptitude to get caught in flames in the process — it was absolutely absurd and really unfortunate. I feel terrible for the neighbors and wanted to do whatever I could to help," Provine said.

REVENGE-SEEKING COLORADO TRIO KILLS 5 IN 'COORDINATED' ARSON ATTACK – ON THE WRONG HOME

According to the criminal complaint obtained by KOAT, Sanchez-Ortega's ex-girlfriend informed investigators he called her three times prior to the incident.

She also claimed that he called earlier on Friday evening and she "could tell he was drinking."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luckily, the suspect's ex-girlfriend and children were unharmed in the incident, according to KOAT.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Albuqurque Police Department for further information, but has not yet heard back.