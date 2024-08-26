Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Video shows Nashville police capture fugitive with help of helicopter crew

Tyrone Walker was indicted in August 2023 on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a gun as a felon

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Video shows how Nashville police on the ground and in the air coordinated to capture a fugitive at night with precision. (Credit: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Polie in Nashville, Tennessee, released dramatic video of an officer tackling a fugitive wanted for murder who was on the run for more than a year in connection to a crime that happened in August 2021.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 30-year-old Tyrone Walker had been wanted for the murder of 39-year-old Cecil Holmes Jr.

Walker was indicted in April 2023 on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a gun as a felon, and since the indictment, detectives had been working to find him.

Earlier this month, detectives learned that Walker was riding around the Edgehill area in a gold SUV.

Tyrone-Walker-Mugshot

Tyrone Walker was tackled by a Metro Nashville Police Department officer after a chase captured on camera from a helicopter. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Watching above in a helicopter outfitted with night vision, police located Walker and monitored the situation as officers on the ground deployed a spike strip near the exit of a housing development.

Police posted the video clip of the operation on social media, showing the vehicle driving through a housing development. When the vehicle reached the exit, a person, later identified as Walker, was seen getting out of the SUV and running.

As Walker fled the scene, an officer chased him around a set of buildings. Once the officer was within reach, the officer lunged at Walker and tackled him.

Dramatic Nashville capture of murder suspect

Police said Walker tossed a pistol with an extended magazine to the ground before he was taken into custody.

Walker was ultimately processed and booked, with a judge ordering that he be held without bond, pending a hearing.

Walker has multiple convictions, including aggravated burglary, theft and cocaine possession.

MNPD-Fugitive-running

Police also said two other people were inside the vehicle with Walker, and both were arrested because they were wanted on outstanding probation violation warrants.

After posting the video clip online, several people congratulated the Metro Nashville Police Department for their work.

"That’s awesome!!! Go MNPD," one user wrote in response to the clip.

"Keep up the amazing work you’re doing," another user wrote.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.