Video shows burning plane, calm scene after Denver International Airport crash

Newly released video shows firefighters arriving at the scene of a blazing plane crash at Denver International Airport and finding a calm scene.

The video obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request shows flames shooting out of the plane with passengers calmly standing in the darkness in snow.

The airport this week released the grainy video shot from the fire trucks arriving at the scene of the December 2008 crash of Continental Airlines Flight 1404. Federal investigators determined the plane went off the runway during takeoff after it was hit by a 52 mph gust of wind.

The plane caught fire but all 110 passengers and five crew members managed to escape. Six people were seriously injured and dozens others were treated for minor injuries.