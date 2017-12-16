Video catches Wisconsin firefighter's sweet holiday proposal to girlfriend and her daughter

A Wisconsin firefighter made a sweet holiday proposal on Thursday to his girlfriend of two years and her young daughter, Fox 32 reported.

During the Winter Daze Parade, Menomonie firefighter Matt Poliak reportedly asked both his girlfriend, Grace Johnson, and her 2-year-old daughter, Isla, to spend the rest of their lives with him. He sealed the deal with two diamond rings, the outlet said.

Video of the moment shows Poliak, who was in the parade, getting out of his Christmas-themed truck and summoning both mother and daughter, who were watching from the curb, out to the street with him.

When the procession stops, the firefighter kneels down in front of Johnson, and after he seemingly pops the question, the crowd erupts in cheers and applause as the couple embraces.

Poliak then turns to kneel before Isla and presents her with an opened jewelry box. You can’t quite hear what he asks the little girl, but she nods her head before jumping into Poliak’s arms.

The newly engaged little family is all smiles as Isla waves to the crowd.