Video captures woman looting home evacuated in SC before hurricane

A woman was caught on surveillance video looting an evacuated home in South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew approached.

Angela Jones shared the video with WCIV-TV after her house in North Charleston was burglarized Thursday night just ahead of the powerful storm. She has a motion-activated home security system connected to her cellphone.

“We were here with some family outside of town and our phone notified us there was activity within our home,” Jones told the station. “She was only in the house a couple of minutes but hopefully police will be able to find her.”

The video has been viewed on Facebook more than 1.1 million times.

The station reported that the intruder appears to have stolen clothes and blankets.

“It was very upsetting,” Jones said. “At first I called my mom to make sure she didn’t send anyone inside our home to do anything.”

She said she left town with her husband ahead of the hurricane because they have two small children and one of them has a heart defect.

Jones told WCIV that police dusted the home for fingerprints after they reported the robbery.