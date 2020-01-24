Video captures violent armed robbery outside Oakland home, report says

A front-door video camera captured a horrifying robbery outside an Oakland home Monday night that reportedly showed the assailant chase a woman at gunpoint until she fell and then robbed her.

The video was graphic and the woman could be heard screaming during most of the encounter. KTVU reported that the robbery occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING

Residents in the area told the station that they noticed an uptick in crime. Some local officials said they are working with police to make sure there is a “strong response.”

The woman in the video eventually gets up and walks to the door and says, “I just got robbed.”

Oakland police said there have been no arrests.