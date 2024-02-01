Video captures moment California teen falls from ski lift at Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after falling several feet from a ski lift while she was snowboarding at Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort in California.

The harrowing incident, which was captured on video, happened in the morning hours of Jan. 27.

At first, the teenage girl is seen dangling down from the chair lift, being held by the other lift riders who were apparently unable to pull her back up onto the seat.

The girl is seen dangling for several minutes as ski lift employees rushed to assist in the rescue, using a net to help cushion her fall.

"Five Mammoth Mountain employees and eight guests immediately responded and positioned the deceleration net under the guest," the mountain operators said in a written statement to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

The efforts are not enough as the girl is seen falling off the lift and into the rescue crew down below.

"When the guest slipped from the grasp of her chair mates, the net decelerated her fall, but did not stop it. The guest was transported to Mammoth Hospital for evaluation. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family," the resort spokesperson said.

An update on the teen's condition was not immediately available.

With a base elevation of nearly 8,000 feet, Mammoth Mountain is California’s highest ski resort and averages 400 inches of snowfall per season.

This latest incident at a California ski resort comes days after a snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped overnight in a ski gondola at a Lake Tahoe resort.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mammoth Mountain for more information but has not yet heard back.